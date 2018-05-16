5. Entertain healthier.

When you want to be the hostess with the mostest you don’t have to go with pigs in a blanket to win over your guests. Take it up a healthy and tasty notch by stuffing jalapeños with a little goat cheese before wrapping them in prosciutto. Enjoying one or two of these poppers will feel indulgent, but will keep your guests from feeling too stuffed to enjoy the rest of the spread.

6. Make friends with dessert.

Your grill doesn’t stop at burgers and dogs. Brush some peaches, pineapple and plums with a little bit of honey and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Toss them on the grill for 3 – 8 minutes, depending on how hot the grill is and serve on a stick or with a spoonful of ricotta and fresh mint.

For more from Keri Glassman, follow her on Instagram. For more healthy eating advice, sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter.