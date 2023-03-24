Joy Bauer shares how to make ice cream, pasta and ground meat healthier

Full bowls, full bellies, full hearts. These easy and delicious tricks bring more volume and nutrients to your plate. From mashed potatoes to a bowl of ice cream, these good-for-you hacks make every bite of your favorite foods a whole lot healthier. It’s a win-win that will leave you feeling like a chomp-ion!

Add cauliflower to mashed potatoes

Caul-ing all mashed potato lovers! Mixing mashed cauliflower with mashed spuds is a game-changer. Trust me, no one will know that half of this luscious side dish is packed with more nutrition, fewer carbs and all the crave-worthy creaminess you love in traditional mashed potatoes. Talk about cauliflower power! Get Joy Bauer's recipe for Slim-Style Mashed Potatoes here.

Add black beans to seasoned ground meat

Beans add bulk to your beef (or turkey!), stretches your meal for a budget-friendly feast, and adds a dose of nutrition — hello plant-based protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. Just give the beans a quick rinse before folding them into the beef. Cool beans!

Add 1 cup cooked broccoli florets into 1 cup penne

This upgrade will broc your world! Make your bowl of pasta even more satisfying by tossing in vegetables for volume. I love adding broccoli for extra substance and sustenance; it brings a bounty of benefits to your bowl, along with a pop of color!

Add popcorn to trail mix

What’s poppin’? This trail mix! Add a handful or two of light popcorn to your favorite trail mix for the ultimate voluminous snack hack. Popcorn is a light, airy and crunchy whole grain that delivers major volume and munch factor. Get Joy's recipe for Energizing Trail Mix here.

Add fresh berries to the bottom of your ice cream dish

Feast your eyes and find a surprise! Adding antioxidant-rich berries to the bottom of your ice cream dish props up the chilled treat, so it looks like there’s more than there actually is... and you get a juicy and berry delicious bite at the bottom. Berries are rich in anthocyanins, which are anti-inflammatory and good for your brain health. Dessert is served!

