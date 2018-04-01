Nurse behind hilarious flu video talks about life on the job

I think that before I did the job, I looked at it like there's gonna be angels singing in the background and you're holding someone's hand and wiping their brow or something. Then there's others who probably think you're elbow deep in doo doo or blood as someone else is vomiting in the corner.

When people are in that vulnerable state, they become honest about a lot in their life. You get in there and help them or clean them up and they might start talking about things that are happening that are rough in their life. You get intimately involved in an aspect of their life and they may be sharing things like they just got divorced or they lost a child last year. You just get to deal with them not only on a physical level, but also meet their needs in other areas.

As a mother of four, Lockler has learned that sometimes distraught parents just need her to be a quiet, comforting presence. Katherine Lockler

The neatest thing about this career is that you can be compassionate and sincere, but you also can be a total goofball. Patch Adams, my hero, showed how you can bring goofiness to a tough situation. I worked in an oncology unit and sometimes, we turned on country music and line danced. When patients get good news, you get to celebrate with them.

Sometimes, I come across a little blunt and there's always going to be somebody who's offended, but most people receive it well when you are straightforward with them. In my heart is always to help.

I have learned just to keep quiet sometimes with parents whose children are suffering. I did pediatric nursing for a long time and it's so easy to want to say "It's gonna be OK," but they don't always want to hear that. Sometimes, they need to cry, they need to scream, they need to ask God why and you just need to be quiet.

Lockler's compassion and need to help others motivated her to become a nurse. Katherine Lockler

Some people still view nurses like Nurse Ratched from "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," the vicious, heartless ones, but I've worked at seven different hospitals and these are truly compassionate people who have to shield their own emotions. The ones I've encountered truly love people. You might not be able to tell at first because that's how we cope. We try not to show our emotions.

There are some things you just have to leave at the time clock (before going home), but sometimes families are on my heart for weeks at a time. I'll have my kids pray for them. I think there's a sense of gratefulness. I'll thank God for my children's health and my husband's health, and it makes you appreciate what you have, and it motivates me to really help these people.

(Nurse Appreciation Day) is great because when someone says the smallest "thank you," it makes our day. Just to hear a "thank you" can be everything.