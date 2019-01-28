Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 28, 2019, 12:44 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By TODAY

We all have that one regret in life, those "I should have done this" or "I wish I did that" moments. But, what if you could get a do-over?

With our series “No Regrets TODAY," you will. If you, or someone you know, has a story about facing regrets head on, or have a dream of getting a second chance, we want to hear about it.

In the form below, submit your or someone else's personal information and tell us about one of your past regrets for a chance at a do-over. If selected, you and your story could be featured on TODAY.