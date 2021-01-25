Make this egg bake ahead of time for 30-second breakfasts all week long

In blustery Chicago, forcing myself to get out of my warm bed in the morning can sometimes be a serious mental battle. One thing that usually motivates me is preparing breakfast (yes, a grumbling stomach might be the best motivation!).

When it comes to breakfast, I am all about routine. Having a few set meals that you can quickly grab in the morning is key to starting your day off on a healthy note (and to ensure you don’t skip the all important meal when emails, phone calls and household chores start pulling you in all directions).

My typical go-to during warmer months is a smoothie; it’s such a quick and easy way to pack plant-based proteins, fruits and veggies into a tasty morning meal. But the last thing I’m craving on a cold winter morning is a frozen smoothie.

That’s why I transition to an egg bake in the winter months. It packs in the same nutritious protein and produce and is even easier to make than a smoothie, requiring just 30 seconds in the microwave each morning. And the best part? It requires no set recipe and only 5 minutes of prep time in the beginning of the week.

I suggest this meal to my weight-loss clients (it’s a great breakfast to help speed up the metabolism and support weight loss) and for my busy mom friends who want to quickly feed themselves while getting their kids ready for virtual school!

Mansour pops a slice into the microwave for breakfast in under a minute!

The no-recipe-required egg bake

Depending on what produce I have in the fridge, I’ll change up the bake each week. Here's a loose formula to follow:

1 dozen eggs

veggies, sliced (about 4 cups)

Sea salt

Pepper

To prepare: Spray the bottom of a 13 x 9 pan. Dump all the veggies into the pan. In a separate bowl, crack all of the eggs and whisk in sea salt and pepper (as much or as little as you want; you can always add more later.) Then pour the eggs over the veggies, making sure the eggs are evenly spread out over the bottom of the pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Once it cools, you can cut it into 6 large pieces. Put each piece in its own storage container in the fridge, and warm up your single-serving breakfast each morning!

Need some veggie inspiration? Sometimes I use two bags of pre-cut broccoli, or a big bag of kale and cut up a red pepper. If I have some extra time, I’ll cut up onions and garlic or add sweet potatoes. Anything goes! Just aim to load up on vegetables so that they fill ¾ of the pan.

Each serving contains 2 eggs (hello protein!), one serving of vegetables (sometimes more depending on how many veggies you use), and about 150 calories. The protein from the eggs and fiber from the veggies has some major filling power.

Give it a try this week — it's worth getting out of bed for!