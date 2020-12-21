Gyms and exercise studios may have closed their doors during quarantine, but don’t let that stop you from staying active. You can give yourself a full-bod burn right at home (even if you don’t have an arsenal of fitness equipment). Whether you are looking for a quick morning workout, you need a midday movement break or you want to sweat it out before dinner, this workout will give your body a feel-good boost. Press play on your favorite playlist, grab one pillow from your couch and let’s get moving!

Begin with a two-minute dynamic warmup to wake your body up. Complete the following moves for 30 seconds each: jumping jacks, butt kicks, squats and mountain climbers. Then, go through the full sequence below three times for a 15-minute workout. You will work your entire body — but will get an especially good core burn.

Pillow Hop Overs

First, let’s get your heart rate up.

Place your pillow on the floor. Begin standing with feet together on one side of the pillow. Laterally step over the pillow and hop two times. Continue to hop from side to side for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Pillow Squat Jacks

Now it’s time to light up your glutes and quads.

Stand with your feet together and hold the pillow in your hands in front of you. Keeping your torso upright, jump your feet out wide into a sumo squat position and place the pillow on the floor. Land lightly on your feet, keeping your weight in your heels and butt down. Still engaging your core, jump your feet back together. Repeat move, but this time pick up the pillow and return to starting position. Repeat move for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Pillow Pass V-Ups

This move is great for building abdominal strength.

Start in a hollow body hold with a pillow in your hands above your head. You should be lying face-up on the floor with your legs and arms straight and lifted off the floor slightly. Perform a v-up by passing the pillow from overhead to between your feet. Lower back into a hollow body hold. Repeat the v-up, grabbing the pillow from between your feet and bringing it back above your head. Repeat move for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Pillow Heel Taps

Now that your core is warm, it’s time to give your lower abs a burn.

Lie face up, hands under your butt, knees bent and feet lifted into table-top position. Place the pillow on the lower part of your leg, keeping your feet flexed. Slowly lower both feet forward until your heels barely touch the ground. Squeeze your abdominals to help raise your feet back up to tabletop position. Repeat move for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.

Pull Throughs

Let’s finish with a core challenge.

Start in a high plank position with your shoulders over your wrists and your core engaged. Place the pillow underneath your body, just behind your left wrist. Maintaining this form, grab the pillow with your right hand and pull it underneath your body until it's on the right side of your body. Be sure not to rotate your hips. With control, grab the pillow with your left hand and pull it underneath your body until it's back on the left side of your body. Repeat move for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds.