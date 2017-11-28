share tweet pin email

Whether you wake up late, or simply have little time to work out, here's a routine you can complete anywhere, and in your pajamas for that matter!

Why are we focusing on the lower body? Working larger muscle groups like legs and booty burns more calories, meaning it’s the best way to get the most out of your workout in the least amount of time.

Complete each move for one minute, then go directly into the next without taking breaks to maximize the burn. Once you’ve gone through the routine once, do it again two to three times through.

Move 1: Side lunge + lift

Tone It Up

Lunge out with your right leg, keeping hips facing forward and core strong.

Sit back as far as you can, keeping that knee in line with your ankle.

Next, drive all your weight into your left heel as you come back up and bring your right knee up to your left elbow. Continue for 30 repetitions before switching sides.

Move 2: Squat

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart.

Squat back and down, lowering your booty to the ground and trying to bring thighs parallel to to ground. Keep knees in line with toes, and back flat.

Push through your heels to stand up. Continue for one minute.

Move 3: Lunge jumps

Begin in a lunge position, ensuring front knee doesn’t go past your toes.

Push off the ground using your feet and jump in the air. While in the air, switch legs so that the front leg is now in the back and the back leg is now in the front.

Land softly, again ensuring front knee doesn’t go past toes. Continue for one minute.

Move 4: Plank jacks

Tone It Up

Begin in a high plank position, wrists directly under shoulders and spine straight.

Use your core muscles to stay stable as you jump out with both legs and jump back in.

Continue for one minute.

Move 5: Single leg donkey kicks

Tone It Up

Begin in a high plank position, wrists directly under shoulders and spine straight.

Lift your right heel up to the sky with knee bent, engaging your booty.

Continue lifting up for 30 repetitions before switching sides.

Karena Dawn and Katrina Scott are the founders of Tone It Up — a fitness and lifestyle brand. They are certified personal trainers, nutritional coaches, and best friends. Karena and Katrina have taken the world by storm with their fun, quirky and energetic approach to fitness and have built a vibrant community based around friendship, accountability, motivation, and inspiration.