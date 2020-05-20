Nick Cordero's wife pleas for prayers: 'Things are going a little downhill'

Broadway star Nick Cordero's condition has taken a turn for the worse one week after waking from a medically-induced coma, his wife revealed Wednesday.

Amanda Kloots shared a tearful video update in her Instagram story about the Tony nominee, 41, who was hospitalized in April with COVID-19. "Nick has had a bad morning. Unfortunately, things are going a little downhill at the moment," she said, before bursting into tears. "So, I am asking again for all the prayers, mega prayers right now."

She added, "I know this virus is not going to get him down. That's not how his story ends. So, just keep us in your thoughts and prayers today."

Kloots also posted a photo of Cordero on her Instagram page, writing, "Mega prayers for this special man right now. God continue to grant miracles."

The fitness trainer's emotional update comes a little more than a week after she revealed that Cordero had awakened from the medically-induced coma doctors placed him in in April. Kloots shared the good news in a video while holding the couple's 11-month-old son, Elvis. After weeks of using the social media hashtag #WakeUpNick, Kloots said it was finally time to change it.

"We might have to change our hashtag to #CodeRocky, because Nick — Dada — is awake. Yay!" she said. "Dada is awake."

The devoted wife and mother said Cordero's doctor told her she could officially say he is awake, even though he wasn't yet opening and closing his eyes. That action required much more energy than her husband had at the time, she shared.

Just the day before, Kloots excitedly told fans that Cordero was starting to respond to doctors' commands.

"He is very, very, very weak still so it is very slow progress when they ask him to do things, but you can see he is trying, which is awesome," she said in another video.

"This is such a blessing, I can't even tell you," she gushed. "We did a big cheer because we've been waiting for at least this little momentum. It's just so exciting."

Kloots first shared that her husband was ill with the coronavirus on Instagram on April 1. Since then, she's shared details about his treatments and many setbacks. In late April, she revealed that the actor's lungs were "severely damaged" to the point where they "look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years." Less than two weeks prior to that, Cordero, who'd been healthy prior to catching the virus, had to have his leg amputated due to blood clotting from his condition.

"It came down to a point where honestly it was life or leg, and we had to choose life,'' Kloots told TODAY. "I choose life."