Nick Cordero's wife says he is 'awake' from coma after COVID-19 hospitalization

Broadway star Nick Cordero, who was hospitalized in April with the coronavirus, is now awake after being placed in a medically induced coma, according to his wife, Amanda Kloots.

The fitness trainer held the couple's 11-month-old son Elvis as she excitedly shared the news on her Instagram story Tuesday afternoon. She had been using the hashtag #WakeUpNick, but said it was time to change it.

"We might have to change our hashtag to #CodeRocky, because Nick, dada is awake," she said. "Yay! Dada is awake."

Kloots said her husband's doctor told her she could officially say he is awake, despite the fact he isn't opening and closing his eyes. She said that action requires too much energy right now.

Cordero and his wife Amanda Kloots at an event in New York City on March 30, 2017. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

On Monday, Kloots shared the exciting news that Cordero was starting to respond to doctors' commands.

"He is very, very, very weak still so it is very slow progress when they ask him to do things, but you can see he is trying, which is awesome," she said in another Instagram update.

Kloots first shared that Cordero was sick on Instagram on April 1. He had to have his leg amputated due to blood clotting from his condition and was placed in a medically-induced coma by doctors at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. She also shared that Cordero's lungs were so damaged they "look almost like he's been a smoker for 50 years."

"This disease does not only affect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41-year-old man!" Kloots wrote alongside the last family photo they took before Cordero was sick.

"Bring awareness to his story. STAY HOME! FOLLOW GUIDELINES!" she added. "This journey with Nick has been the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through."