Nick Cordero's family is waiting for him to come out of a medically induced coma nearly a week after doctors amputated his right leg as he battles the coronavirus.

The Broadway star's wife, fitness instructor Amanda Kloots, provided an update on his condition on her Instagram story Thursday with some hopeful news.

"Right now, we're in a bit of a waiting game," she said in a video. "The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up, which is amazing news. We are so happy about that because that was a big worry for all of us.

"However, he hasn't woken up, and it's been 12 days out of sedation. The doctors do think he should have woken up by now."

Doctors noted that the Tony Award nominee was "heavily sedated" for 13 days before being taken out of sedation.

Kloots has been encouraging her Instagram followers to sing and dance to Cordero's songs using the hashtag #wakeupnick.

"We are just hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up, and putting that energy and positivity out there, because I do believe he will,'' she said. "He is on Nick time and when he wakes up, we will all be there to celebrate it."

Cordero, 41, had his leg amputated April 18 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after he struggled with blood clots while on a ventilator and an ECMO machine, which helps oxygenate the blood.

His doctors are now contemplating slowly trying to take Cordero off the ventilator and reducing his kidney dialysis assistance and blood pressure medication, according to Kloots.

"As we are waiting for him to wake up, while he is still sleeping, they are slowly weaning off his body of assistance, which is just great, great news,'' she said. "Small, little wins."

It has been more than three weeks since Kloots wrote on Instagram that the “Waitress” star had fallen ill and tested positive for COVID-19.

Kloots, who has been at home taking care of their 10-month-old son, Elvis, said in a previous update on Tuesday that "this is the marathon" and "we are in it to win it."

"For the first time in a couple of days, (I’m) feeling like things are slowly progressing,” Kloots said. "So, I have a lot of hope and a lot of, you know, I’m feeling like things are going in a good way.”