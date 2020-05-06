Nick Cordero's wife says he had 'rocky night' that led to procedure on his lungs

Tony nominee Nick Cordero's complications related to his coronavirus diagnosis seem to be improving, his wife, Amanda Kloots, shared in a recent update.

In an Instagram story posted Tuesday, the fitness trainer told her followers: "He had a little bit of a rocky night. His oxygen levels went down, but they got him right back. They did a lung scraping to get rid of some more infection. He's now back to some good numbers, so things seem to be going in the right direction."

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots attend the "Going in Style" New York premiere at SVA Theatre on March 30, 2017 in New York City. D Dipasupil / FilmMagic

Kloots continued, "I think he's back to being stable with some good-looking things, so fingers crossed for a good day and the possibility always of waking up."

Later in the day Tuesday, she stopped by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where Cordero, 41, has been unconscious in intensive care since last month. Sitting in her car outside the facility, she remarked how much music is helping her during this difficult time, especially her husband's song, "Live Your Life."

"It's so cool to see so many different renditions of Nick's song," she said, referencing how fans and celebrities alike have been coming together virtually to cheer Kloots and her family on. She shares a young son named Elvis with Cordero.

"I think it's so cool that one song can be interpreted so many different ways ... It shows how great the song is, I feel," she said.

Kloots added that her daily tradition of singing and dancing for her husband, which many of her followers participate in, also has a therapeutic effect for her.

"I've had a little bit of a frustrating day," she said. "Music does heal my soul. Singing with you guys every day at 3 p.m. really helps me on days like this where I just kind of feel helpless and lost and sad. It's just hard, this waiting game that we're in at the moment. It's tough. It's tough. But I'm not giving up hope or faith."

Kloots first shared that her husband was ill on Instagram on April 1. Since then, it's been a roller coaster of treatments and setbacks. On Saturday, she shared that he'd been taken off his ventilator. A few days before, she said that his lungs were "severely damaged" to the point where they "look almost like he’s been a smoker for 50 years." Ten days prior to that, Kloots revealed that Cordero had to have his leg amputated due to blood clotting from his condition.

"It came down to a point where honestly it was life or leg, and we had to choose life,'' Kloots told TODAY. "I choose life."