Nick Cordero still has a long way to go as he continues to battle complications from the coronavirus and heal from his recent surgery, but his wife says she has “a lot of hope.”

Amanda Kloots took to her Instagram Stories Tuesday to update fans and followers on the Broadway star’s progress.

“OK, guys, I just heard from the hospital and the doctors — things are going pretty well,” the fitness instructor explained. “Nick is being slowly weaned off some medicines and machines, which is a really great progress.”

That news comes days after Cordero had one of his legs amputated due to blood clots that formed while he spent weeks unconscious and on a ventilator in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. The 41-year-old has yet to wake up.

“Mental status is still unchanged,” Kloots said, adding that doctors now want to do an MRI “as soon as possible.”

“They want to make sure that he’s in good condition to do that,” she continued, “But they want to get him down to an MRI to further investigate what’s going on with his brain and spine, just to cover all bases. So that should be happening sometime soon.”

Until then, she continues to urge everyone to “Sing. Pray. Talk. Believe.” — and to dance for her husband. In fact, she included dozens of clips of friends, fans and fellow stars doing just that — dancing to Cordero’s song “Live Your Life” alongside the hashtag “#WakeUpNick.”

“For the first time in a couple of days, (I’m) feeling like things are slowly progressing,” Kloots said. “So, I have a lot of hope and a lot of, you know, I’m feeling like things are going in a good way.”

That hope comes on the heels of a long struggle.

On April 1, Kloots told her followers on Instagram that the “Waitress” star had fallen ill and had been diagnosed with pneumonia. Further testing revealed he had COVID-19.

In an update 17 days later, she announced that Cordero would require surgery to amputate his right leg. She told TODAY’s Kathy Park: “It was life or leg, and we had to choose life. I choose life.”

Then, on Sunday, Kloots posted a video of the pair performing a choreographed routine at their wedding and vowed, “We WILL dance again.”