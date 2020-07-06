Nick Cordero's last Instagram post in March was a touching tribute to his wife

Nick Cordero expressed his gratitude for being with the love of his life in what turned out to be his final Instagram post before he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March.

The Broadway star, who died at 41 on Sunday from coronavirus complications, paid tribute to wife Amanda Kloots on her birthday on March 19 after also writing a sweet message to her a month earlier on Valentine's Day.

"These days I’m counting my blessings," he wrote on Instagram in March. "This one is top of the list. To say I’m thankful for her is the greatest understatement. She only spreads love in the world and does her best to make it a better place.

"If you know her you know what I mean. It’s @amandakloots birthday today, so take a second and show her some love. If anyone deserves it it’s her today. Happy Birthday baby. I love you with all my heart."

Kloots, who had been chronicling her husband's months-long fight with the coronavirus, delivered the devastating news Sunday on Instagram that he died "surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

"I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere," Kloots wrote. "My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him."

Cordero made sure to let Kloots know his appreciation for her in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day in which he gave thanks for having her by his side during a year of transition that included the birth of their 1-year-old son, Elvis.

"We’ve gone through so much change in the last year,'' he wrote. "Our first child, a move across the country, our first house, car, new jobs, new everything. It’s been a lot to go through, and challenging to be sure. During the highs and lows whenever I look at you words can’t describe how lucky I feel to be on this journey with you. The future’s uncertain, the path not always clear, but with you by my side I walk with no fear. I love you @amandakloots."

Kloots mourned his loss on Sunday, almost two months after she initially posted a tearful plea on her Instagram stories asking followers to pray for her husband after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

"Nick was such a bright light,'' she wrote. "He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday."

Cordero's friend, "Scrubs" star Zach Braff, also paid touching tribute to him. The two starred together in "Bullets Over Broadway" in 2014.

"I have honestly never known a kinder person," Braff wrote on Instagram. "But Covid doesn’t care about the purity of your soul, or the goodness in your heart. The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything. I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life."