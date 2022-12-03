Nick Cannon reveals he's been hospitalized for pneumonia: 'Lupus warrior'

Nick Cannon is not feeling his best.

On Friday, Dec. 2, Cannon revealed he had come down with pneumonia when he posted two photos of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram.

"Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else," he wrote in the caption. "Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers , just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever…"

In his caption, Cannon, who lives with lupus, said that having pneumonia is nothing he can't handle.

He was just amazed by how much his health changed in the span of 24 hours.

"Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room," he wrote. "Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior."

Cannon was diagnosed with lupus 10 years ago. During a January 2022 episode of his self-titled talk show, Cannon explained how it happened.

The “Wild ‘n Out” host said that he went to the hospital after experiencing sudden swelling, shortness of breath, and “excruciating” pain in his right side.

After doctors examined him, they told him that his kidneys were failing and that he would need to start a new renal diet to strengthen his organs.

“Throughout this journey, I had to change everything about the way I live my life and it wasn’t easy,” he said.

“After a decade of close calls," Cannon noted that he continues to "push through" any hard challenges that life gives him.

Nick Cannon speaks onstage at "Hip Hop & Mental Health: Facing The Stigma Together" at The GRAMMY Museum on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Prince Williams / Getty Images

“Like the phoenix rising through the ashes, I felt my strength coming back. Day by day, I laid a foundation both mentally and physically to build back the life that I had almost lost to this disease,” he said.

“In my mind, having these health issues isn’t necessarily a bad thing," Cannon added. "I see it as a way for me to help others through my experience."