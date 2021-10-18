After missing three games, Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is opening up about his struggle with depression and anxiety.

The football player, 31, shared the reason for his absence on Monday. Previously, his team had said that he was missing games for "personal reasons."

"I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks," Johnson wrote in a statement that he shared across his social media platforms. "I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I've worked hard to restore my personal life."

"Depression and anxiety are things I've dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you're reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone," Johnson continued.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six adults will struggle with depression. While more celebrities and public figures have opened up about their mental health, several NFL players told TODAY's Carson Daly that it can often feel hard to step back from the league.

"I still think the stigma's pretty strong," said Solomon Thomas of the Las Vegas Raiders in June. "That's the one reason I didn't come out and start speaking right away about my depression, about my journey, and about my sister's journey, as well. I was afraid of, like, what fans would think, if teammates would think I'm soft."

Another player, D.J. Chark of the Jacksonville Jaguars, said that he has found that mental health struggles exist in the league, but players are reluctant to be the first to broach the topic.

"Just know you're not alone," Chark, who has dealt with anxiety since he was in college, told Carson. "I know that for a fact, because, once I opened up, I found people who I'm able to have a conversation with, guys ... who I never thought I'd have a conversation with."

The NFL has taken some steps in recent years to provide more support for players. A behavioral health program for players and their families is provided by the Hall of Fame, and the league recently launched a video series highlighting resources for players and fans. The football league also has a mental health mandate that ensures that each team has at least one therapist or psychologist on staff, and in 2019, the San Francisco 49ers became the first team to bring in an emotional support puppy.

Johnson ended his statement with a message to fans and colleagues.

"I am excited to re-join my teammates & coaches," he wrote. "I'm grateful for the entire Eagles community and looking forward to continuing to play in front of the best fans in the world! #FlyEaglesFly."

Related: