“Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira announced she has breast cancer in an Instagram post on May 10.

“In March, I found out some news about my health,” she began. “I was in St. Barts having the time of my life when my doctor called me with results following a regular mammogram checkup. I have breast cancer.”

Abraira, 45, said learning about the diagnosis hit her hard.

“It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed,” she wrote.

“Many of you reached out to check on me and I am thankful for your caring gestures. For now I am preparing for my upcoming surgery and then will come my treatment plan. This process is definitely intense and what I ask of you is empowerment not pity.”

The event planner also vowed to stay strong while using her signature "guerdyfy" phrase and using her story to remind others of the importance of take care of themselves.

“I will ‘guerdyfy’ this cancer as I guerdyfy everything else in my life,” she wrote.

“I am lucky that this breast cancer was discovered at an early stage — it is still scary of course, but I have love and support from those around me and that alone is the fuel that I need. For those who do not get health checks regularly, I urge you to. Your life depends on it.”

Bravo, which carries "Real Housewives of Miami," has wished Abraira well.

"We’re sending strength and positive thoughts to Guerdy and her family after her breast cancer diagnosis," Bravo tweeted May 10. "She has our love and support through her treatment towards recovery."