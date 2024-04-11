What kind of cancer did O.J. Simpson have? Former NFL star dies at age 76

O.J. Simpson has died of cancer at age 76, according to his family.

The former NFL player who was famously acquitted of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, passed away on April 10, 2024.

"On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer," read the statement, posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday. "He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

O.J. Simpson appears in court during his trial at Clark County Regional Justice Center on September 23, 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

Simpson's death comes a few months after reports began circulating in February that the athlete was in hospice and had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. On Feb. 9, Simpson shared a video of himself on X debunking the rumors. He did not address his cancer diagnosis but said he was doing well.

“No, I am not in any hospice. I don’t know who put that out there,” he said, adding he would be hosting friends for the upcoming Super Bowl in Las Vegas. “All is well.”

Simpson, a former NFL running back, actor and broadcaster, is best known for his 1995 acquittal in the double murder trial of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. The trial was the subject of the Emmy Award-winning series “The People v. O.J. Simpson.”

What kind of cancer did O.J. Simpson have?

Simpson's family did not specify what kind of cancer he had in their statement confirming his death. However, reports had circulated earlier this year that he'd been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to NBC News.

In May 2023, Simpson shared in a video posted on X that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, though he did not specify what type of cancer.

“In recent years, really recent years, I unfortunately caught cancer. So I had to do the whole chemo thing,” he said.

“I had COVID and cancer at the same time, unfortunately,” he added. “I am over the chemo.”

At the time, he said he was “healthy now. It looks like I beat it. I’m happy about that.”

What to know about prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancers, according to Mayo Clinic. It occurs in the prostate, which is a "small walnut-shaped gland in males that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm."

Symptoms include trouble urinating, decreased force in the stream of urine, blood in urine and in semen, and bone pain, among others.

Prostate cancer is usually treatable if detected early. The Prostate Cancer Foundation recommends that Black men or men with a family history of cancer get screened starting at age 40. Otherwise, the recommended age to start screening is 45.