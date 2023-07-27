LeBron James thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest: ‘Will have more to say when we’re ready’

LeBron James is thanking fans for their well wishes days after his oldest son, Bronny James, a freshman guard for the University of Southern California Trojans basketball team, suffered a cardiac arrest during practice.

The NBA superstar posted a message on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude and to let fans know everyone in his family is "doing great."

"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love," wrote the Los Angeles Lakers star, 38.

“Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!" he added, along with the hashtag #JamesGang and a crown emoji.

Bronny James, 18, was practicing with his USC teammates on July 24 when he suffered a cardiac arrest, a spokesperson for the family announced the next day. USC’s medical staff took the young athlete to a hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU.

Bronny James speaks with his father, LeBron James, during the McDonald’s All-American Game in March. Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images

The spokesperson added that Bronny James was in stable condition and was no longer in the ICU.

Prior to joining the USC basketball team, Bronny James was one of the nation’s top recruits as a senior for Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. He announced his commitment to the Trojans in May.

Prior to joining the USC basketball team, Bronny James was one of the nation's top basketball recruits . Brian Rothmuller / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LeBron James shares Bronny James with his wife, Savannah. The couple share a younger son, Bryce, 16, who is also an elite basketball prospect on the Sierra Canyon team, and a daughter, Zhuri Nova, 8.