Joanna Gaines posts pic from the hospital after undergoing back surgery

Joanna Gaines recently had back surgery to remedy an injury she sustained 20 years ago.

In a Dec. 22 Instagram, she posted a picture of herself wearing sunglasses in a hospital bed and throwing up the peace sign. She explained that she was in the hospital because of her time as a high school cheerleader.

"I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading — basically a basket toss turned back injury and I’ve been dealing with it ever since," the co-founder of Magnolia said. "I had my first microdisectomy in 2001 and had to cancel my second date with Chip Carter Gaines and then had the same procedure on another disc two weeks ago."

A microdiscectomy is a "surgical procedure for the relief of pain and other symptoms that occur when a herniated disc in the spine presses on an adjacent nerve root. During the operation, the surgeon frees the nerve by removing small fragments of disc, bone and ligament," according to the Hospital for Special Surgery. The procedure is considered minimally invasive.

Gaines shares five kids with husband Chip Gaines, and she says as joyful as this time of year is, it's also the most susceptible time to becoming overworked.

"I’ve always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season," Gaines wrote. "But I’m truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year. It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still."

Gaines encouraged her 13.6 million followers to see the silver lining in whatever may happen in the next week.

"Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas week," she said. "It may not all go as planned — but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now.