Any time you fly, there's a chance you'll encounter some uncomfortable turbulence. Severe turbulence can lead to injuries, like fractures, burns and even death.

That was the case on a recent flight from London to Singapore, which experienced "severe turbulence" resulting in at least 30 hospitalizations and one death, Singapore Airlines said in a statement. Additional passengers with more minor injuries were treated at the airport in Bangkok, Thailand, where the plane was diverted.

The deceased person was 73 years old and had a preexisting condition that may have contributed to a fatal cardiac arrest, said Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, per NBC News.

While this appears to be a particularly serious episode, turbulence can cause problems "for everybody," Dr. John Torres, NBC News senior medical contributor, tells TODAY.com. "It can lead to injury and death because of the movement that occurs in the airplane," he explains.

How severe turbulence can cause injuries and death

Think about it like this: Imagine you're in a room that suddenly drops 200 feet, then bounces up 200 feet and then falls down 200 feet again. "You are just inside going up and down, hitting the ceiling hitting the floor, hitting the sides, hitting everything," explains Torres, a former Air Force pilot.

And, on top of all that, suitcases and other items are likely falling and may hit passengers, he says.

"That is how most injuries occur and how deaths can occur: People hurting their necks, hitting their heads, those types of things," Torres explains.

Some of the serious injuries related to turbulence include bone fractures and hemorrhaging, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Abdominal hemorrhaging can occur with a fall, Torres explains, and hemorrhaging in the brain can happen "because you're hitting your head very hard, and nobody has any head protection on the airplanes, obviously."

Additionally, the stress that comes with this type of situation — especially for someone with a preexisting condition, such as a heart condition — "can can cause them to have a heart attack, or at least precipitate a heart attack," Torres says.

Mental health conditions, such as anxiety and panic attacks, as well epilepsy can also be exacerbated by the stress of severe turbulence, Torres says.

Hot liquids and beverages might spill during turbulence, too, which can cause burns, he adds.

How to stay safe on a flight

First and foremost, wear your seatbelt and keep it buckled, Torres says, even if there isn't any turbulence at the moment.

Severe turbulence is just that: very severe, very quick," Torres explains. "And the problem is, it's usually clear air turbulence, which means that it just kind of comes out of the blue."

The FAA agrees, advising passengers to keep their seatbelt buckled at all times to avoid injuries from unexpected turbulence.

Additionally, the FAA recommends:

Listening to crew and pilot announcements during the flight.

Paying attention to the safety briefing during the flight.

Using an approved child safety seat or other device for kids under age 2.

Adhering to the airline's carry-on baggage restrictions.

As in-flight turbulence continues to become more common, it's important to do what you can to stay safe.