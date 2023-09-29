Senator Dianne Feinstein has died at age 90, leaving behind a decadeslong legacy.

Feinstein, a Democrat from California, is remembered as a trailblazer in politics and died as the longest-serving woman in the Senate. She was an advocate for gun control and reproductive rights.

In recent years, however, concerns mounted about her health and memory as did calls for her to resign — even from within her own party. Here's what we know about Feinstein's health history.

Dianne Feinstein's death

Feinstein died at age 90 on Sept. 28, 2023, her office confirmed on Friday. No cause of death was shared.

"Sadly, Senator Feinstein passed away last night at her home in Washington, D.C. Her passing is a great loss for so many, from those who loved and cared for her to the people of California that she dedicated her life to serving," her chief of staff, James Sauls, said in a statement.

“Senator Feinstein never backed away from a fight for what was just and right. At the same time, she was always willing to work with anyone, even those she disagreed with, if it meant bettering the lives of Californians or the betterment of our nation."

Dianne Feinstein's health

The news of Feinstein's death follows concerns about the late senator’s health. She was the oldest member of the Senate and had previously said she was going to retire at the end of her term in 2024. She also had a number of recent, public health struggles.

She had a pacemaker.

In January 2017, Feinstein had an artificial pacemaker implanted at age 83.

"The 90-minute, non-emergency procedure at George Washington University Hospital went smoothly and she will return to a full schedule very soon," her office said in a statement at the time.

"The decision to install the pacemaker was made after consulting with her doctor and was undertaken out of an abundance of caution," the statement added.

She had complications from a shingles infection.

Feinstein had shingles, an infection caused by the varicella-zoster virus, in February 2023 and was hospitalized in March. Feinstein developed more complications from her shingles infection than were initially revealed to the public, according to reporting by the New York Times.

Older adults are more likely to develop complications from a shingles infection than younger people, the Mayo Clinic says.

As a result of the shingles infection, Feinstein developed encephalitis, a swelling of the brain. Feinstein was hospitalized and had to step away from Congress for about three months due to shingles and its complications.

When she returned, Feinstein was using a wheelchair and said she needed to reduce her workload: “Even though I’ve made significant progress and was able to return to Washington, I’m still experiencing some side effects from the shingles virus. My doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule as I return to the Senate. I’m hopeful those issues will subside as I continue to recover.”

At the time, Feinstein appeared to show some paralysis on one side of her face, which was an effect of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a spokesperson later confirmed to NBC News. Feinstein also developed issues with her eyesight and balance as a result of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, according to the New York Times report.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a condition in which a shingles infection affects a facial nerve near one of the ears, the Mayo Clinic explains. The syndrome can cause facial muscle weakness and hearing loss, which is usually temporary.

“While the encephalitis resolved itself shortly after she was released from the hospital in March, she continues to have complications from Ramsay Hunt syndrome,” a spokesperson told NBC News in May 2023.

She had a minor fall in the summer of 2023.

In early August 2023, Feinstein was hospitalized after a fall in her home.

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home,” a spokesperson for Feinstein told NBC News at the time.

Feinstein was at the hospital for two hours before returning home, the spokesperson said.

There were concerns about her memory.

In recent years, there had been some concerns that Feinstein's memory was beginning to falter and, in her late 80s, she may no longer have been fit to serve.

An April 2022 report from the San Francisco Chronicle suggested that some of her own staffers and colleagues in the Senate were worried about her memory lapses. However, in written statements, Feinstein pushed back on those claims, NBC News reported at the time.

When Feinstein returned to the Senate after taking time off due to shingles complications, she seemed to not remember being away, the Los Angeles Times and Slate reported in May 2023. The event reignited some concerns about her mental fitness to serve in Congress and led to calls for her resignation.

Back in February, Feinstein had already announced that she planned to retire at the end of her term in 2024 and would not seek another term.