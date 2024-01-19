U.S. public health officials are warning consumers about possible salmonella contamination linked to charcuterie meats and antipasto sold at Costco and Sam's Club under the brand names Fratelli Beretta and Busseto.

On Jan. 18, the Food Safety and Inspection Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that the ongoing charcuterie meat recall was expanding to include two more products sold at the whole-sale stores.

Previously, on Jan. 5, the CDC issued a food safety alert about one recalled lot of the Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture identified salmonella in a sample of Busseto Foods’ ready-to-eat charcuterie meats from a meat processing business based in Barzano, Italy.

On Jan. 3, Fratelli Beretta USA Inc. recalled 11,097 pounds of a Busseto Foods’ ready-to-eat charcuterie samplers that were shipped to Sam’s Club distribution centers based out of Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

So far, 47 illnesses and 10 hospitalizations in 22 states have been linked to the outbreak — that's up from 27 illnesses, five hospitalizations and 14 states earlier in the month. The investigation is ongoing, the CDC said.

Which charcuterie meat products were recalled?

Any lot code of Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta (containing black pepper coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa and prosciutto) sold at Costco in a 24-oz. twin-pack (two 12-oz. trays)

Any lot code of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler (containing prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry coppa) sold at Sam’s Club in an 18-oz. twin-pack (two 9-oz. trays)

The products are not longer available for purchase. Check your fridge for any possibly contaminated products, which will have an establishment number of "EST. 7543B" and/or "EST. #47967" inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture's mark of inspection.

Illnesses have been reported in the following states:

Washington

Oregon

Idaho

Utah

Arizona

Colorado

Nebraska

Texas

Minnesota

Missouri

Wisconsin

Illinois

Michigan

Kentucky

Ohio

New York

Pennsylvania

Maryland

Virginia

New Jersey

Vermont

Connecticut

If you have purchased a recalled product, do not consume it; throw it away or return it to where you bought it, the CDC advises

Symptoms of salmonella infection

For most people, salmonellosis symptoms usually start six hours to six days after being infected and last four to seven days.

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include:

Diarrhea

Fever

Stomach cramps

Dehydration

In most people, symptoms will resolve on their own in four to seven days, but they can become severe and lead to hospitalization, TODAY previously reported. Children under five, adults over 65, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women are at the highest risk for severe infection, per the CDC.

The CDC recommends that people seek medical care if they experience any of the following symptoms: