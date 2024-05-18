L.A. County investigating reported hepatitis A case at Beverly Hills Whole Foods

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Los Angeles County public health officials are investigating a reported case of hepatitis A in an employee at a Whole Foods supermarket in Beverly Hills.

Health officials warned that anyone who purchased products from the seafood counter at the market at 239 North Crescent Drive between April 20 and May 13 receive the hepatitis A vaccine if they are not already immune.

“Receiving vaccination as soon as possible after exposure could help reduce the risk of developing hepatitis A infection,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said. “Residents should contact their local pharmacy or medical provider for the vaccine.”

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that can range from a mild illness running a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months, according to information provided by the health department.

The infection typically spreads when a person unwittingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.

The health department is working with Whole Foods to make sure employees that are not immune to hepatitis A are referred for vaccination. No additional cases of hepatitis A had been reported as of Saturday, and the investigation is ongoing.

Los Angeles officials said earlier this week that hepatitis A is spreading among the city’s homeless population. People experiencing homelessness tend to be at higher risk because they have limited access to handwashing and bathroom facilities.

Whole Foods’ corporate communications office did not immediately reply to an email requesting comment on the investigation. In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, the company said the “team member diagnosed is not working, and we are not aware of anyone else becoming ill.”

“While we have strict food safety processes in place in our stores,” the company told the newspaper, “we encourage anyone who believes they may have been exposed to follow the guidance of the health department.”

This story was originally published on NBCNews.com.