Banana Boat expands hair and scalp sunscreen recall

Edgewell Personal Care Company expanded its voluntary recall of Banana Boat sunscreen the company originally announced in July due to the presence of benzene.

The company announced on Jan. 27 that a review found an additional batch of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30, packaged in aerosol cans, contained trace levels of benzene.

The new lot code affected is 20301CF, which has an expiration of September 2023, according to the Food and Drug Administration. If customers have the affected products, they should stop using them and discard them immediately, according to the FDA.

Benzene is a chemical that causes cells not to work correctly within the body, and can cause harmful effects on bone marrow and a decrease in red blood cells, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen per the FDA, is not an ingredient in the sunscreen, but a review found the propellant that sprays the product out of the can caused unexpected levels of the chemical, according to Edgewell.

There have been no reports of adverse affects related to the recall, according to the company, but it is recommended for consumers contact their healthcare provider or physician if they are experiencing issues related to the recalled products, or have questions or concerns.

The company announced in July that the initial affected lot codes were 20016AF, 20084BF, and 21139AF, with respective expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023 and April 2024.

Banana Boat said it will reimburse customers who purchased products with the four affected lot codes.

"We know that you love our products, and we are conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution," Banana Boat said in a statement on its website. "Importantly, no other batches of Hair & Scalp (either before or after these batch codes) and no other Banana Boat products are in the scope of this recall and may continue to be used by consumers safely and as intended."

