Roslyn Singleton, who appeared on "America's Got Talent" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," died at age 39 after a nearly 10-year battle with brain cancer.

Singleton died on Nov. 15 while sleeping peacefully at home, her husband Ray Singleton said in an Instagram post.

"WELL DONE!! Our wife earned her wings yesterday while peacefully sleeping right at home where she wanted to be," he said. "This road ahead is going to be INCREDIBLY long & difficult!"

"She taught us all SOMETHING…She’s where we’re all trying to get one day so no need to be sad," he continued. "Now we celebrate her legacy, her impact, her story & HER SPIRIT. She will LIVE FOREVER!!"

Singleton, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, said in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2020 she had been battling brain cancer since 2013. Singleton and her husband were on the show after a video of him serenading her before one of her surgeries went viral.

Her husband became a contestant on "America's Got Talent" in 2021, and she joined him on stage in tears after his performance.

"I've been crying since he started," she told the judges. "He's been practicing every day, and I've never heard him sing so good."

Singleton had undergone four surgeries and repeated rounds of radiation and chemotherapy to treat her glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to Novant Health.

She had previously been diagnosed with a different type of brain cancer at age 31, and had exhausted all options in trying to cure the disease, according to Novant Health.

Roslyn Singleton. Roslyn Royal Singleton via Facebook

"Every time she thought she was cured, you know, she would be, and then, unfortunately, the disease recurred," Dr. Ziad Hage, Singleton's neurosurgeon, told Novant Health earlier this year. "You always try to prepare your patients that the disease may come back, but she never thought about that. She always thinks forward about it. She’s a fighter and an inspiration."

Her husband agreed.

"I’m staying strong because I see the smile on this girl’s face," he told Novant Health. "I see the work of God in action. I see a miracle every day."