New Trump plan to fight teen pregnancy stresses abstinence

“Both risk avoidance and risk reduction approaches can and should include skills associated with helping youth delay sex as well as skills to help those youth already engaged in sexual risk to return toward risk-free choices in the future,” one 82-page document reads.

That doesn’t necessarily sound like bad advice, says Beth De Santis, CEO of the South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy. It’s not the abstinence part of “abstinence-only” that worries her. It’s the “only” part.

“Every comprehensive sex education program that is worth its weight starts with abstinence,” De Santis said.

“We all know that helping kids make the best choices to stay abstinent is the best way to make sure they don’t get pregnant and don’t get a sexually transmitted infection. But that is not the choice that all teens make,” she said.

Good sex education programs also provide information about birth control, testing for STIs and on managing healthy sexual relationships, she said.

And programs that want to help stop teen pregnancy need to be open to youths who are already having sex. A no-sex-ever message could simply drive them away and out of reach of the help they need, several advocates said.

De Santis’s group is part of a lawsuit filed against HHS over its termination last year of the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program. Two federal judges have ruled the terminations were arbitrary and capricious — most recently U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice in Spokane, Washington, on Tuesday.

Congress disregarded President Donald Trump’s budget proposal and last February allocated more than $100 million to the Office of Adolescent Health (OAH) for teen pregnancy programs.

“Congress funded it and this is the answer,” said Diana Thu-Thao Rhodes, director of public policy with Advocates for Youth, a national sex education organization.

The Funding Opportunity Announcement doesn’t dispute that current approaches have lowered teen pregnancy rates. “In 2016, teen birth rates in the United States continued to drop to a record low since their peak in the early 1990s,” it reads.

“According to the January 2018 MMWR report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the majority of teens have never had sex and the percentage of teens who have never had sex has set a new record, making this funding announcement especially relevant for reinforcing these healthy choices.”