In total in 2016, 1,000 children from infancy to age 19 drowned, the highest number of drowning fatalities since 2011. On top of that, more than 7,000 children visited an emergency room because of a near-drowning. At least 80 percent of children who drown in open water are boys; half of all open water fatalities are teens, age 15 to 19.

“We socialize boys to take more risks and therefore that is part of it,” Mackay said. "We may supervise slightly different based on the gender of the kids."

The report also notes that African American and Native American children and teens are at an increased risk of drowning deaths.

“We see racial disparities in swimming ability and access to swim lessons,” Mackay said. “Something that society can do is really look at where opportunities are for kids learning how to swim."

While learning how to swim reduces the risk of drowning and near drownings, the report encourages parents to be mindful of the differences between pool and open-water swimming.

The risks from swimming in open water include:

Rapid water temperature changes

Steep drop-offs

Difficult to judge distances

Limited visibility

Dangerous currents

Increased vegetation and rocks

For safer open water swimming the organization recommends teaching open water swimming, as well as pool swimming, and having a designated "watcher" who keeps an eye on swimmers the whole time they're in the water.

Other protections include:

Learning CPR and water rescue skills

Wearing a U.S. Coast-Guard-approved life jacket when boating

Only swimming in designated swimming areas

Keeping poor swimmers in life jackets

Asking a lifeguard if there is anything dangerous to consider about the swimming area

