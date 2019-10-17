Paging Doogie Howser!

Neil Patrick Harris posted an update on Instagram Wednesday saying he underwent surgery after he developed an infection following a trip to Croatia. Harris said he fell on a sea urchin during a hike in the Balkan country and couldn’t remove all the urchin's spines from his hand.

“Had surgery today,” the former “How I Met Your Mother” star, 46, wrote. “I tripped and hand planted onto a sea urchin almost two months ago while climbing rocky cliffs in Croatia. Most of the tiny spines I dug out myself, but two refused to leave and one got infected. Turns out it pierced through a tendon (see ultrasound video).”

While Harris, who is still remembered by legions of fans for playing the title role in the series "Doogie Howser, M.D.," did say the procedure went off without a hitch, the father of twins Gideon and Harper, 9, added a video and a photo of a cumbersome splint that will serve as a reminder of what happened.

“Well, thanks to the surgical talents of Dr. Dan Polatsch and his team, I’m officially urchin free and on the mend. Only drawback - having to wear this massive hand elevating contraption for the foreseeable future (see third pic). All in all, though, I have to say: uni is still delicious,” he wrote.

We're glad to hear he still has a sense of humor and hope he's back up to speed in no time.