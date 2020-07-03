Dallas-based NBC News correspondent Morgan Chesky has revealed he has the coronavirus and is opening up about how he’s dealing with it.

Chesky, 34, shared his status in a lengthy message on Twitter in which he explained how he is feeling.

“Hey friends, I know I’ve been a bit quieter than usual on here so figured I’d share what I’ve been up to recently,” he began.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

“Early last week I noticed I had lost my sense of taste and smell and within a few hours started to feel surprisingly tired and a bit lightheaded. When a cough soon followed, I was fortunately able to get tested and receive my results within 24 hours. Sure enough, after covering a pandemic for the past 6 months I became a part of it when the results Covid-19 came back positive.”

Chesky then went on to chronicle how he’s not feeling up to speed.

“I spent the next several days in bed treating a dull, but constant headache, heavily fatigued, with occasional pain through my back. After hearing past patients complain of a mental fog, I found out what they meant when basic tasks seemed to become significantly harder to focus on and process,” he wrote. “Important to note, my ability to breathe was never compromised and I never felt a fever set in. All told, it appears I’m a mild case and for that I feel incredibly blessed.”

Chesky says he’s aware that not everyone who contracts the virus responds to it in the same way, noting it is not at all pleasant.

“I say all this now because frankly I’ve been too tired to respond to a bunch of questions, but believe it’s crucial everyone knows my experience since this virus appears to impact everyone just a little bit differently,” he wrote.

“I know what you’re thinking, and no, I don’t know where I crossed paths with Covid-19. During its estimated incubation time, I was in multiple cities so at this point it’s anyone’s guess. What I do know is that it’s a truly unsettling feeling to wake up every day and wonder how your body will respond to a virus that we’re still learning about.

“Even more frustrating was being stuck in bed, watching the simple act of wearing a mask somehow become a partisan issue We can beat this folks, but it’s absolutely going to take a team effort that starts with the proven basics to prevent this from spreading more than it already has,” he wrote.

Chesky also made sure to thank the people who have rallied to his aid.

“A special thanks to all of those who have checked in on me and my NBC family for being there every step of the way. And to my Mom who drove up from Houston to drop off Gatorade and snacks, thanks for proving the one thing we already knew, Moms are the best, but especially so in a pandemic. Much love, MC.”

Chesky is the latest member of the NBC News family to contract the coronavirus. Contributor Dr. Joseph Fair revealed in May that he had it. In March, Larry Edgeworth, a 25-year veteran of NBC News, passed away after testing positive.