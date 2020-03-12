NBA star Donovan Mitchell speaks out after coronavirus diagnosis

NBA star Donovan Mitchell is speaking out after being diagnosed with the new coronavirus.

The Utah Jazz player, 23, shared an Instagram post Thursday urging fans to educate themselves about the coronavirus and to "be there for each other" in the event that they or their loved ones need help.

"Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them," Mitchell wrote.

Mitchell learned he had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier on Thursday. He is the second NBA player to be diagnosed with the virus. His Utah Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert, 27, tested positive for the virus Wednesday, according to multiple reports. Gobert’s test result, reported shortly before a game in Oklahoma City, prompted the NBA to indefinitely suspend the season.

"I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive," Mitchell wrote in his post.

"I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help," he added.

Mitchell is among a small number of celebrities and sports figures to confirm they've been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Oscar winner Tom Hanks announced Wednesday on Instagram that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both 63, had both tested positive for the virus.

Hanks assured fans he and Wilson were following medical officials' protocols.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote.

The actor also urged fans to "take care of yourselves!"