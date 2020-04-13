Navy sailor assigned to USS Theodore Roosevelt dies after contracting coronavirus

A sailor assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy ship at the center of a controversy that led to last week's resignation of Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly, died Monday from coronavirus-related complications, military officials announced.

The sailor, whose identity was withheld upon notification of family, had tested positive for the virus on March 30 and was admitted Thursday to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam's intensive care unit after being found unresponsive. The Navy said other sailors had attempted CPR.

"Like other Sailors in isolation, he received medical checks twice daily from Navy medical teams," the Navy said in a news release.

Other details were not immediately available.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt has been docked in Guam, a small island in the Pacific Ocean and an unincorporated territory of the United States, since March 27 for a scheduled port visit for resupply and crew rest.

At least 550 crew members who were aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, more than a week after its captain, Brett Crozier, was relieved of duty for sounding the alarm about an outbreak on the ship.

The Navy last week said that 92 percent of crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with more than 3,600 testing negative.

Modly also resigned last Tuesday after initially ridiculing Crozier, making stinging remarks broadcast over the loudspeakers on the USS Theodore Roosevelt a day earlier. He drew criticism from lawmakers and disapproval from President Donald Trump, and apologized to Crozier before offering his resignation.