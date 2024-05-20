You know the feeling. You’re suddenly woozy, feeling unsteady, your head starts throbbing while you’re in a vehicle, on a boat or an amusement park ride. Motion sickness doesn’t discriminate.

And don’t be fooled, while you can’t catch it from someone else, motion sickness is a very real illness and not something your mind can will itself to overcome, says Dr. Danielle Qing, an internal medicine physician and assistant professor at Mount Sinai’s department of medicine.

Symptoms are typically nausea and a mild headache — though they can be much more severe — and they can last anywhere between a few minutes to a few hours. Below, discover the best ways to find some relief from motion sickness.

What is motion sickness, exactly?

Motion sickness is the result of discordance. “Our brains have a variety of sensory inputs,” explains Qing. We have visual system, a vestibular system in our ears for balance, and a somatosensory system, which helps us understand where our bodies are in relation to space.

On a large boat, for example, your visual system might tell you you’re totally still, but your vestibular system can tell that your balance is shifting because of slight movements from the waves. “When these (systems) don’t add up, you feel sick,” say Qing.

Or in a car, Qing says, you’ll see the landscape passing you by, though you might feel relatively still and balanced while strapped into your seat. Your brain will have a hard time making sense of that discordance making you feel uneasy for the duration of the ride and sometimes long after.

What are the symptoms of motion sickness?

Nausea

Headache

Vomiting

Light sensitivity

Light-headedness

Shakiness

Panic

Dizziness

Are some people more likely to have motion sickness than others?

While researchers don’t know why, Qing says women are more prone to motion sickness, as are children between ages 2 and 9. “People who are prone to migraines also seem to have it a little bit worse with motion sickness,” Qing adds. The sickness also seems to be genetic, running in families.

What are the best remedies for motion sickness?

Luckily, some of the best remedies for motion sickness are also preventative, so you can tackle motion sickness before it even happens. Get to know your options below:

Scopolamine patch

“There’s something called a scopolamine patch,” says Qing, “which is pretty long acting and (that) medication is helpful if you’re going onto a (cruise, bus or train) in which you know that you’re going to be exposed to motion sickness for a really long period of time.” She says it’ll keep you feeling at ease for up to 72 hours. Talk to your doctor about it because it'll have to be prescribed.

Once you get it, simply adhere the small patch to a clean, hairless area behind your ear ahead of your travels, per the Cleveland Clinic, and it will prevent nausea and vomiting brought on by motion sickness for a few days. This is one of the few options that's strictly preventative. Take it four hours before you’ll need it because the patch won’t do much for you if you’re already feeling ill.

Dramamine

Antihistamine medications including Dramamine are helpful preventatives and remedies too, says Qing. Take this pill a half hour before traveling, says the Cleveland Clinic, and it will ward off nausea, vomiting and dizziness. Unlike a patch, Dramamine is meant for shorter trips like road trips or short boat rides that won’t last longer than about six hours, says Qing.

If you’re already feeling sick, take a Dramamine to soothe the effects of motion sickness.

Keep your eyes on the horizon

“Looking at the horizon rather than things closest to you that are speeding by can sometimes help a little bit,” Qing says.

And though it might be boring, do your best to avoid reading or looking at screens while you’re in a moving vehicle, she adds, because it only increases the likelihood of discordance. Your eyes will focus on the unmoving words on the page or screen while your balance is jostled by the car, train or boat. It’ll basically guarantee motion sickness if you’re already prone.

Call shotgun

Because motion is a subdued somewhat in the front seat, Qing says you might spare yourself some sickness by sticking to the front seat instead of the back before or after you start feeling sick.

Eat ginger

“Some small studies have shown eating ginger candies may be helpful a bit too for nausea,” says Qing. If you’re in a pinch and don’t have medicine on hand, this one might be a game-changer to prevent and treat motion sickness.

Take painkillers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen

While these over-the-counter meds don’t treat nausea, a common symptom of motion sickness, Qing says these are effective when it comes to treating a headache that motion sickness often brings on. Two reliable options are Tylenol (acetaminophen) and Advil (ibuprofen).

Eat things that go easy on your stomach

Before or while you’re feeling sick, Qing says, turning to bland foods might be the answer. You might turn to plain white rice, broth, or crackers rather than meals that are heavy seasoned or saucy. It won't prevent or treat motion sickness but might ease the severity.

Take Zofran

If you know you’re prone to motion sickness and vomiting from motion sickness, your doctor might prescribe ondansetron, also known as Zofran. It comes in a pill and liquid form. “Zofran is an anti-nausea medication,” says Qing, and it’s typically used preventatively. Zofran is an antiemetic that works by blocking the chemical that causes nausea and vomiting, per the Cleveland Clinic.