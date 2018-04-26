The process can be expensive, and it's usually not covered by insurance. The cost varies from clinic to clinic and from woman to woman — the amount of medication a woman will need depends on her body, and the medication is pricey. A recent study published in the Reproductive Biomedicine & Society Online found that out-of-pocket expenses ranged from $1,000 to $18,000 per cycle. The average cost per cycle was close to $7,000. Some women need to go through more than one cycle.

Morgan questioned whether egg freezing is the right option for her.

"I also was thinking, 'Look, I have a boyfriend and I am happy. So what if everything went according to plan, and I got married and had a kid naturally? Am I wasting all this money by freezing them?'" she said.

After consulting with her parents and her friends, Morgan called her insurance company and learned it would pay for 75 percent of the procedure.

She then met with Dr. Lisa Becht at the Columbia University Fertility Center, where she underwent the first steps to determine whether she would be a good egg freezing candidate.

During an ultrasound, Becht noticed Morgan’s ovary follicles appeared “suppressed.”

“On average for your age, it is a little bit on the lower side,” Becht said.

But the doctor explained that for some people on birth control pills, "sometimes the follicle number could be less than it truly is."

"You still have follicles. You still have eggs. Definitely we want to get more information,” Becht said.

Morgan Radford gets her blood drawn as a first step in exploring the egg freezing process. Courtesy of Morgan Radford

Next, Morgan had blood work done so doctors could analyze her anti-mullerian hormone, which is produced by the the current egg supply.

“From the blood test, we did see that the number of eggs ... it might be a little bit less than other women your age, but overall, we still think you’d have great chances in doing egg freezing,” Becht said.