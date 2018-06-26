Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

More millennials are caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's

Jun.26.201805:26

While many typically think of spouses or siblings as caregivers to those with Alzheimer’s disease — which nearly 6 million Americans suffer from — a new report finds many millennials are now filling that role. NBC’s Maria Shriver speaks to two of these 20- and 30-somethings caring for their loved ones, and their plan to push legislature that funds care training. (Created by TODAY with our sponsor AARP)

