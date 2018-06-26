More millennials are caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

While many typically think of spouses or siblings as caregivers to those with Alzheimer’s disease — which nearly 6 million Americans suffer from — a new report finds many millennials are now filling that role. NBC’s Maria Shriver speaks to two of these 20- and 30-somethings caring for their loved ones, and their plan to push legislature that funds care training. (Created by TODAY with our sponsor AARP)