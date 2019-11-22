More than 75,000 pounds of packaged salads recalled due to E. coli concerns

A company is recalling more than 75,000 pounds of packaged salads that also contain meat and poultry due to possible E. coli contamination in the lettuce.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in a news release Thursday that New Jersey-based Missa Bay, LLC is recalling approximately 75,233 pounds of salad products, a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that 17 people have been infected with E. coli across eight states.

The contamination was discovered when the Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad and found the lettuce tested positive for E. coli, according to the USDA.

People who got sick Maryland reported eating the Ready Pac salad, but people who fell ill in other states have not reported eating that particular brand, according to the CDC.

The salad has a “Best By” date of Oct. 31, and anyone with it in their home is urged to throw it away.

The maker of the salad, Bonduelle Fresh Americas, said in a statement that seven illnesses in Maryland have been linked to the product, which was only sold at Sam's Club.

The company added that it tests all of its leafy greens prior to harvest and did not have any positive tests for E. coli.

The other E. coli cases reported to the CDC are from Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Washington and Wisconsin.

The affected salad items were produced from Oct. 14-16 and bear the establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

They were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Seven of the 17 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

Those affected range in age from 3 to 72 years old and 56% are female, the CDC reported.

Most people infected with the O157:H7 strain of E. coli develop bloody diarrhea and experience vomiting, with hydration and rest being the recommended treatment.

In two of the 17 cases reported, people developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure most common in children under 5 and older adults with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Anyone experiencing those issues should immediately seek emergency medical care.