May 23, 2019, 5:39 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Make sure to check the packaging before you throw those burgers on the grill this Memorial Day weekend.

Illinois-based Aurora Packing Company Inc., is recalling 62,112 pounds of raw beef for possible E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday in a news release.

More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef are being recalled ahead of Memorial Day weekend due to E. coli concerns. Getty Images

The products were packaged on April 19 and shipped nationwide. The beef subject to the recall has the establishment number "EST. 788" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of anyone being sickened by consuming the recalled products. The problem was discovered "during traceback activities in response to random sample testing by FSIS,'' the agency said.

The recall applies to multiple cuts of beef, including ribs, briskets, chuck, neck bones and ribeye, according to a list of labels provided by the USDA.

The strain of E. Coli potentially in the recalled beef, known as O157:H7, may be deadly and can cause symptoms such as dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps around three to four days after consumption. Children under five and older adults who contract E. Coli are particularly susceptible to a kidney syndrome, with the warning signs being easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output, according to the USDA.

The recall comes a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that a total of 156 people in 10 states were infected with E. coli after eating contaminated ground beef at home and in restaurants since March.

The CDC also reemphasized basic food safety rules, which include washing hands and any surfaces that touch raw meat, cooking ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees, and keeping raw meat separate from other foods that won't be cooked.

