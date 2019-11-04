More than 100 vegetable products sold across the United States and Canada have been recalled by the manufacturer amid concerns over possible listeria contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Mann Packaging Co. — which makes packaged veggies for a slew of brand names including Mann’s, HEB, Del Monte, Marketside, O Organics, Signature Farms, Sysco and Trader Joe’s — had to recall around 140 items out of an abundance of caution. No illness associated with these products have been reported to date. The products were distributed to stores nationwide.

The FDA and Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the products were possibly contaminated with the bacteria listeria monocytogenes. The manufacturer said it will work with health officials to investigate.

Listeria infection can lead to high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said. Serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. There is also a risk of miscarriage or stillbirth for women who are pregnant.

The recall affects products that have a “best if enjoyed by date” of Oct. 11, 2019 to Nov. 16, 2019. Anyone who has purchased these items should throw them away, Mann’s Packaging Co. said in a statement.