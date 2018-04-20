'Don't wait': Mom has foot amputated after ignoring bump found during pedicure

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

When Jenn Andrews first discovered a pea-sized bump on her right foot in 2013 after she went to get a pedicure, she didn't think it was that big of a deal.

She had a physician in her family take a glance, and he figured it was probably just a benign ganglion cyst.

Jenn Andrews, a health and wellness coach and mother of two, is recovering from having her right leg amputated after cancer was discovered during a pedicure. Jennifer Andrews

It turned out to be the beginning of a five-year ordeal that ultimately resulted in the mother of two from Charlotte, North Carolina, having her leg amputated below the shin last month.

"If you find something, don't wait on it,'' Andrews told TODAY. "If it's continuous, you need to go to the doctor. It's scary and you might be told something you don't want to be told, but the more proactive you are and the quicker you go, the better chance you have at it not being this large issue."

Andrews, 33, was pregnant with her daughter, Hannah, now 4, when the bump was first noticed. She had a difficult recovery from a cesarean section and was so focused on healing from that issue that her foot was not a priority.

However, during her second pregnancy with her son, Ari, 3, she noticed the mass had grown to the size of a golf ball. Following her recovery from a second C-section, she had the mass removed.

She went to a routine follow-up appointment 10 days later only to be stunned when her doctor told her it was a cancerous mass known as low-grade myxoid sarcoma.

Andrews and her husband, Miles, prepared their two children by saying she was getting "a superhero foot." Jennifer Andrews

"I was shocked and kind of numb, and I heard maybe a third of what he said after that,'' she said.

Andrews followed by having regular scans on her foot and lungs, where sarcoma can spread, for two years. Bad news came on Jan. 2 when Dr. Joshua Patt, an orthopedic oncologist at Atrium Health's Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte, discovered the tumor had returned.

The tumor's location on her foot, rather than a place like her thigh, posed a problem because there wasn't any room to excise it without also having to cut tendons, skin and ligaments.

"The goal of sarcoma surgery is to take the tumor out with a rind of normal tissue around it we call margin,'' Patt told TODAY. "If you can't get a good margin on a tumor, then you significantly increase your chances of it growing back."

Andrews could either have another surgery that could severely reduce the functionality of her foot and still potentially fail to eradicate the cancer, or she could have her leg amputated below the knee.

"(Patt) said, 'If you don't want to deal with this again, you're going to have to lose your right foot, and I never expected him to say that in a million years,'' she said.

Andrews and her husband, Miles, sought multiple second opinions from other doctors before deciding on the latter option.

"I love life; I love my family, and when he told me my (cancer) recurrence rate after amputation was 1 percent, it was a no-brainer,'' she said. "It was an easy decision to make, but it was a hard decision to accept."