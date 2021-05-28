From 'I can't' to 'I can': How this mother and daughter lost 134 pounds together

Darlene Sears, 57, and her daughter Lauren Sears, 28, turned their lives around after a 2019 Florida family vacation. A few weeks before the trip, Darlene Sears had a routine physical where her doctor recommended that she lose some weight. When she got in her car and looked over her paperwork two words jumped out at her: “morbidly obese.”

She weighed 269 pounds and was being treated for high blood pressure and abnormal cholesterol levels. She was on the path toward diabetes. If she fell, she struggled to get up. And she felt terrible.

Looking at herself in photos from that dream vacation in Florida she said, “I didn’t even know who that person was.” A week later she joined WW and within the first week she lost five pounds. That initial success gave her the confidence to believe she could succeed.

Darlene Sears has lost 55 pounds since 2019. Courtesy Darlene and Lauren Sears

Meanwhile, Lauren Sears had the same reaction when she saw the photos from that family vacation. “I was like, ‘That’s not me. Who is that?’” Lauren had been an athlete and a runner, but in 2014 she tripped over a tree root and tore all the ligaments in her ankle.

That injury sidelined her for years, her weight climbed 120 pounds to reach 279 pounds, and she was diagnosed with high blood pressure. “Being a 20-something with high blood pressure — that’s something you hear about in an older person, not someone my age,” Lauren Sears said.

She joined her mom at WW in 2019 and also lost five pounds in her first week. Since then, Darlene Sears has lost 55 pounds and Lauren Sears has lost 79 pounds.

Lauren Sears has lost 79 pounds since 2019. Courtesy Darlene and Lauren Sears

“We’ve been on this healthy journey ever since,” Darlene Sears said. “I’m the healthiest I’ve been in 20 years.” She ticks off some of the things she can do now — go on a hike without having to turn around and go back to the car. Fit in a salon chair so she can have her hair cut and styled. Go to the ocean and walk the whole coastline.