Missouri poll worker positive for COVID-19 still worked shift, died after Election Day

A Missouri elections supervisor who knew they tested positive for the coronavirus and still worked at a polling site Election Day has died.

The unidentified election judge supervisor in St. Charles County tested positive for the virus Oct. 30 and failed to isolate for the recommended two-week period, the county said Thursday. It is unclear what caused the election worker’s death.

Instead of isolating as advised by the private lab that provided the test, the election supervisor worked at the Blanchette Park Memorial Hall polling site, where 1,858 voters cast ballots. County officials do not think the voters who came through the site would be considered close contacts with the supervisor, but nine election workers have been advised to get tested.

Election workers were required to wear face coverings, such as shields or masks, and dividers separated voters in an effort to curb the virus’ spread, according to St. Charles County Director of Elections Kurt Bahr. The election supervisor was not engaged in activities that would typically keep them in close contact with voters, such as taking identification or handing out ballot materials.

St. Charles County Director of Public Health Demetrius Cianci-Chapman reminded residents to “be responsible to others in the community” after receiving a positive test result.

“There is no more important duty than protecting the health of our families, friends and those who reside in the community with us,” Cianci-Chapman said.

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have hit record-breaking daily totals for two straight days. The country saw 104,429 new cases Wednesday, breaking the single-day record of 98,583 new cases set last week

There were 120,048 new cases Thursday.

A version of this story originally appeared on NBCNews.com.