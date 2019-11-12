Miranda Lambert finally at a 'comfortable place' with her weight

Miranda Lambert is opening up about her weight-loss struggles and how she’s finally in a "comfortable place" with her body.

The 36-year-old country star, who just released her seventh studio album, "Wildcard," told Health magazine in a new interview that she's "been all sizes."

"My whole life, I’ve struggled with ups and downs in weight. I’m only 5'4" so weight shows quickly on me," she continued. "I’ve hit a comfortable place; this is pretty much my size."

Lambert said she's a "size 6, give or take 5 pounds, depending on the day." While it wasn't always easy being in the spotlight and feeling confident about her body, Lambert said she's finally there.

"It’s so good to find your place. I don’t like being onstage worrying about my body. That’s the last thing I want to be thinking about," she said. "I don’t give my best performance when I’m distracted by my insecurities."

One reason for Lambert's happiness is her new husband, Brendan McLoughlin, 28, a New York City police officer.

Lambert, who was previously married to Blake Shelton, gushed about her new love in a Sunday Sitdown interview with Willie Geist that aired earlier this month on Sunday TODAY.

"When you truly find someone that loves you for who you are, and that you genuinely are smiling, it's like a smile from the inside," she said.