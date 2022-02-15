Yogis reflect on the mental benefits of yoga during the pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our mental health, with many Americans facing symptoms of anxiety and depressive disorders.

36% of adults reported anxiety symptoms and 28% reported symptoms of a depressive disorder during the beginning of the pandemic, according to a 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation study.

While teletherapy boomed during the pandemic, at-home fitness routines also provided a mental and physical boost for people stuck at home, often balancing work and home life inside the same four walls.

Sales of exercise gear, like cycling bikes and kettlebells, skyrocketed during the pandemic — yoga equipment, included.

More than just exercise: The mental benefits of yoga

The physical health benefits of yoga are well-known among practitioners, but more and more Americans are reaping the benefits of yoga for their mental health and emotional wellbeing as well.

Yoga promotes breathing, meditation and mindfulness

“Yoga begins with the asana or physical practices, which are meant to prepare the body for mindful practices,” Ira Trivedi, a yoga teacher and bestselling author, said. “When you learn how to control your body and breathe, they become pillars to learning to control your mind.”

In yoga, you are taking the exercises of the body and breathing into the world of mind control,” Trivedi said.

When it comes to rising mental health concerns during the pandemic, Trivedi believes meditation has the ability to help individuals feel more balanced and mentally stronger.

“Meditation takes a lot of preparation. You are working with your energies when you do postures in yoga, which in return aid you in creating a mental state for meditation,” Trivedi said, explaining that the calm, meditative state can help you stay happier.