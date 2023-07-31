Welcome to Start TODAY. Sign up for our Start TODAY newsletter to join the 31-day challenge and receive daily inspiration sent to your inbox.

Whether you listen to music to wake you up in the morning, motivate you through a workout, or relax on your commute home, all of our playlists could use an update now and then.

If your current rotation is getting stale, check out these picks from the TODAY family. In a segment that aired on July 31, Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Savannah Guthrie shared the songs they're playing on repeat this summer.

These tunes are sure to keep you motivated, energized and jamming out all summer. We're keeping these toe-tappers on standby for our next workout sesh — you may be surprised how fast your feet move when you press play on your next walk.

"This was so fun," Savannah said. She noted that "Calm Down" by Selena Gomez may be her favorite song on the list. Hoda chimed in, saying: "Oh yea, you've been singing that."

Hoda's playlist included a mix of up-tempo country, pop hits and oldie-but-goodies like "Dancing in the Moonlight" by King Harvest, "an old classic, my favorite of all time," she said.

Craig's playlist shared a common song with Hoda's: "Fast Car" by Luke Combs. And that wasn't the only similarity: Beyonce, Jonas Brothers and some oldies also made his list.

“It’s a lot of oldies,” Al Roker said of his summer playlist, which includes hits by Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin and Elton John — artists that also make an appearance on the weatherman's walking playlists.

The TODAY team was eager to hear MTV-alum Carson Daly's picks, which ran the gamut from Snoop Dogg's "Gin and Juice" to The Roots.

Get more energizing playlists to start your morning and supercharge your workouts here.