Back-to-school season isn’t just for kids. As September draws closer, the change in routines and temperatures can signal new beginnings for all of us. We all have healthier habits we want to adopt as we close out 2023, but what's the best way to make them a reality? Start by writing them down.

That back-to-school feeling inspired the TODAY family to reflect on the habits they want to commit (or recommit) to this fall. Rather than a to-do list, we're calling it a TODAY list. Much like brushing your teeth or walking the dog, the goal of this exercise is to shift those aspirational items on your to-do list into a seamless part of your everyday life.

Here, Savannah, Hoda, Al, Craig and Jenna share the three most important things on their TODAY lists. What would you add to yours?

Savannah:

Do 20 minutes of yoga every day.

Create a shared calendar to help the family get organized.

Journal regularly.

Hoda:

Read half hour each day.

Practice guitar daily (learn more than 3 chords).

More road trips!

Al:

Cut down on screen time.

Shave off a couple of minutes off my walking time per mile.

Cut out more sugar in my diet.

Craig:

Jenna: