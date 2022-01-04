Sara Bareilles opens up about ‘low year’ for her mental health: ‘I needed more help’

Sara Bareilles is ready to focus on her mental health more than ever in 2022.

In a new Instagram post, the singer opens up about the emotional struggles she experienced in 2021 and the steps she's taking to turn her life around this year.

"It has been a very low year for me with regard to my mental health, and I am also grateful that part of the reason I can touch my joy again is I finally got the help of some medication," the 42-year-old wrote in part.

Bareilles explained that it’s taken her a while to get to a happier place and said she feels a certain level of peace now that she took steps to get the help she needed.

“It’s been a journey to try and pull up, and I found this year I needed more help. It is helping. I am relieved and feel more like myself- and I will find my way again and now it feels possible,” she continued.

The “Girls5eva” star reflected on her recent trip to see the aurora borealis in her post and shared several photos from the excursion. She also revealed one important lesson the experience taught her.

“The Northern Lights graced our final night and we chased them on snowmobiles and yelped with delight as they rippled upwards and across the universe that once again reminded me to sit back and watch the magic unfold,” she wrote.

Bareilles ended her post with a sweet message of encouragement for her fans.

"If you’re struggling- I see you, and I hope you remember you’re not stuck as long as you’re willing to change the view. Begin Again," she added.

It looks like regular meditation has played a major role in the singer’s mental health journey over the past year and she explained that she’s been taking things “one breath at a time” in a separate Instagram post last week.

“One year. Every day. Sitting with myself to get closer to something true and honest and patient and always moving. It has been a life changing practice and I am so grateful for the wisdom and guidance of @tenpercenthappier in my meditation journey. I believe in it so deeply and I’m proud of myself today!" she wrote in the caption.

This isn't the first time the singer has opened up about mental health. In 2015, she spoke with TODAY about her experience and the impact of being teased in elementary school for being a "fat kid."

“It was a very formative experience for me,” she said at the time. “I still see that girl every single day.”

In her memoir “Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song" from the same year, Bareilles reflected on how the experience shaped her outlook on life.

“It’s been a real exploration in learning to practice positive self-speak and also to share that,” she said at the time.

