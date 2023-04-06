Watch Rob Lowe give son John Owen his 5-year sobriety chip in touching moment

Rob Lowe honored his son John Owen Lowe's sobriety journey by surprising him with his five-year sobriety chip on the April 6 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

The elder Lowe, 59, who got sober more than three decades ago, told host Drew Barrymore that he and his son, 27, "share" in their recovery experience.

"I'm in recovery, got 33 years in recovery. Changed our lives," Rob Lowe said as the audience clapped. "Johnny’s got five years in and in fact, Johnny’s five-year birthday was on Saturday and, Johnny, I want to give you your five-year chip."

The former “West Wing” star reached into his pocket, pulled out the sobriety chip and handed it to his son. “I love you. I’m proud of you, buddy,” he told him, as the two embraced.

John Owen Lowe, who co-stars with his dad in the new Netflix comedy “Unstable,” was moved by the gesture. “I’m speechless,” he told his dad. “I usually have a witty retort, I don’t have one for that. That was very nice of you.”

Rob Lowe embraces son John Owen Lowe after giving him his five-year sobriety chip on "The Drew Barrymore Show." Drew

Rob Lowe shares John Owen and older son Matthew with wife Sheryl Berkoff.

In January 2022, John Owen Lowe told People that his famous dad supported him while he was getting sober. "On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me," said the actor and television writer.

"I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason that I’m sober and living a healthy lifestyle," continued the grateful son, adding, "He never gave up on me."

