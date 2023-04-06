IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Have questions about happiness? The 'Optimism Doctor' may answer them live on air
Looking for ways to shift your perspective on life? Dr. Deepika Chopra, aka “The Optimism Doctor,” wants to help you during her appearance on Hoda & Jenna.
By TODAY
Have you ever wondered how you can improve your mood when you wake up on the wrong side of the bed?
Are you constantly in search of new ways to consistently put a smile on your face?
If so, Dr. Deepika Chopra, who is best known as "The Optimism Doctor," is headed to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to help answer some of your questions on how to shift your mindset and increase happiness.
Submit your questions below, and she may answer them live on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna!