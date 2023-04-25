If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Since rising to a viral level of fame nearly overnight at age 13, Madison Beer hasn't been a stranger to hateful online comments.

In 2012, Justin Bieber shared Beer's cover of "At Last" by Etta James to Twitter, writing "wow. 13 years old! she can sing. good job," with the hashtag #futurestar.

"I mean it's all history from there," Beer said of the tweet, adding that people were knocking on her door the night it was shared, pining for an interview.

Speaking to TODAY's Donna Farizan, the 24-year-old opened up about the "public scrutiny, bullying and harassment" she's experienced in her sudden rise to fame.

"I don't think you should have to tolerate abuse because that's just something we've conditioned ourselves to thinking is normal. I don't think it's normal," she said.

Following an online scandal in which explicit photos of Beer were shared without her permission, the "Selfish" singer was dropped by her record label and forced to create her own music.

Beer called the years that followed some of the "darkest of her life."

Reading from her new memoir, "The Half of It," Farizan recited Beer's writing, "I was actively suicidal, but I had grown so used to it that the thought didn't alarm me anymore."

"...being loved by thousands didn't mean I loved myself," she continued. "I was so visible yet so unseen."

Listening to her own words, Beer said it's "emotional" and that she feels for her 19-year-old self, which is when she wrote those excerpts.

"I can't sit here and say it's all sunshine and daisies now," Beer said. "I do still have moments and those days, but I'm sort of able to pull myself out and I'm able to be like, 'Tomorrow's a new day,' not 'Today is going to be the last.'"

The singer also revealed that she's been "struggling" with body dysmorphia over the past few months because she had "so many people impact me so negatively about my body when I was younger."

"I grew up pretty happy," she said. "I thought I had a nice body. But hearing endless comments about how I don't, it was really, really hurtful to me when I was so young."

Beer explained that in recent weeks, she had been "restricting herself a lot" when it came to food, adding, "I wasn't eating as much as I should be."

But she recalled that amid her own experience with restrictive eating, she saw an online comment that said, "Someone needs to tell her to stop eating and put the fork down."

"I'm getting to a place where I'm feeling more confident, but it does suck and it is really hurtful when people have no idea what you're going through behind closed doors," Beer said.

Offering some advice to young people on social media, Beer said to not judge others and avoid spending too much time on the applications because "life is very short."

"I don't think that as a society we're ever going to advance to a better place if we're all so quick to yell and scream and cancel each other and pull each other down."