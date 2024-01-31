Jenna Bush Hager knows how to attack the day.

Hoda Kotb chatted up a USA Today article in which Jenna talked about her morning routine and daily breathing rituals on the Jan. 31 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

Hoda read from the article, noting how Jenna said she drinks coffee each morning before she enjoys some active breathwork.

“You know I do it every single morning in the car ride,” Jenna said.

Jenna said this type of breathing is a method of keeping calm.

“And I love it so much and I’ve become addicted to it, like I was addicted to Instagram and such,” she said. “But I feel like it centers me. And then I journal afterwards. It reminds me of things that I need to do without feeling frantic.”

Active breathwork has become vital to Jenna’ day.

“It’s something that if I skip, I’m very agitated,” she told USA Today, which describes it as when a person’s “focus is placed on one’s breath.”

Jenna looks on while Hoda reads about her love of active breathwork in her daily routine. TODAY

“It activates your nervous system, and it helps energy move,” Jenna continued. “I think it’s hilarious that even in my meditation I’m active, but I find it to be the most beneficial for what I need.”

Jenna told USA Today active breathwork comes before everything else for her.

“I try to do that first before I look at our notes for the day — before I open any apps or whatever it is — because I feel like I’d rather be grounded before I let the outside world in,” she said.

Hoda shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that she once saw Jenna doing her breathwork when they were both in a car.

“It’s a certain rhythm that you do and she gets so lost in her own trance, but what I like about us together is, I’m like, ‘She’s doing that breathing thing —’” Hoda said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“And also that I feel comfortable enough to do it in front of you and not feel weird,” Jenna interjected.

Hoda said she felt “honored” that Jenna would do it in her presence.

“When a friend knows they can do anything in front of you — even that — that was cool,” Hoda continued.