Jenna Bush Hager knows how to attack the day.
Hoda Kotb chatted up a USA Today article in which Jenna talked about her morning routine and daily breathing rituals on the Jan. 31 episode of TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.
Hoda read from the article, noting how Jenna said she drinks coffee each morning before she enjoys some active breathwork.
“You know I do it every single morning in the car ride,” Jenna said.
Jenna said this type of breathing is a method of keeping calm.
“And I love it so much and I’ve become addicted to it, like I was addicted to Instagram and such,” she said. “But I feel like it centers me. And then I journal afterwards. It reminds me of things that I need to do without feeling frantic.”
Active breathwork has become vital to Jenna’ day.
“It’s something that if I skip, I’m very agitated,” she told USA Today, which describes it as when a person’s “focus is placed on one’s breath.”
“It activates your nervous system, and it helps energy move,” Jenna continued. “I think it’s hilarious that even in my meditation I’m active, but I find it to be the most beneficial for what I need.”
Jenna told USA Today active breathwork comes before everything else for her.
“I try to do that first before I look at our notes for the day — before I open any apps or whatever it is — because I feel like I’d rather be grounded before I let the outside world in,” she said.
Hoda shared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna that she once saw Jenna doing her breathwork when they were both in a car.
“It’s a certain rhythm that you do and she gets so lost in her own trance, but what I like about us together is, I’m like, ‘She’s doing that breathing thing —’” Hoda said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.
“And also that I feel comfortable enough to do it in front of you and not feel weird,” Jenna interjected.
Hoda said she felt “honored” that Jenna would do it in her presence.
“When a friend knows they can do anything in front of you — even that — that was cool,” Hoda continued.