Meta, the parent company for both Facebook and Instagram, has been told by its Oversight Board to restore two posts that showed a transgender person and a nonbinary person with bare chests.

The board, made up of largely of educators, politicians and journalists, released a report Jan. 17, detailing the decision.

“The Oversight Board has overturned Meta’s original decisions to remove two Instagram posts depicting transgender and non-binary people with bare chests,” the report stated. “It also recommends that Meta change its Adult Nudity and Sexual Activity Community Standard so that it is governed by clear criteria that respect international human rights standards.”

The posts that sparked the recommended changes featured images of a bare-chested couple alongside captions discussing healthcare needs of transgender individuals, in particular, fundraising for gender-affirming surgery called top surgery. Meta originally removed the posts from the photo-sharing app.

Following an appeal, the Oversight Board determined that the cases highlighted a number of “fundamental issues with Meta’s policies.”

"The restrictions and exceptions to the rules on female nipples are extensive and confusing, particularly as they apply to transgender and non-binary people," the report explains. "Exceptions to the policy range from protests, to scenes of childbirth, and medical and health contexts, including top surgery and breast cancer awareness. These exceptions are often convoluted and poorly defined. In some contexts, for example, moderators must assess the extent and nature of visible scarring to determine whether certain exceptions apply."

This "lack of clarity" within the policy when it comes to banning some images of exposed breasts and not others "makes it unworkable in practice," according to the board.

As such, the rules that allow men's nipples to be posted without issue but require navigating a number of caveats regarding to women, transgender and nonbinary individuals.

"The Board believes that Meta should adopt an approach to adult nudity that ensures that all people are treated without discrimination on the basis of sex or gender identity," the report read.

For Facebook and Instagram users who wish to limit exposure to any nudity on the apps, the board has a recommendation to meet those needs, too, noting that "Meta could further employ a wide range of policy interventions to limit the visibility of nude content to users who do not wish to see it by enabling greater user control."